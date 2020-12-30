Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation | Key Vendors and Application | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pressure Sensor Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Pressure Sensor Market is expected to reach USD 11.91 billion by 2025. A pressure sensor can be defined as a device that is used to sense pressure changes and translate it into an electrical signal, that can be moderated depending on the strength of pressure.

Key Players:

ABB

Acuity Incorporated

Analog Devices

AutomationDirect

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Emerson Electric Company

Festo AG & Co. KG.

General Electric

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Factors, such as advancements in MEMS & NEMS technologies for various applications, increase in use of pressure sensors in automotive industry. In addition, favorable regulations for use of pressure sensors and increase in demand for pressure sensors in consumer electronics are likely to drive the pressure sensor industry in the forthcoming period.

The increasing demand for pressure sensors in numerous applications is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Pressure sensor industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Oil & gas

Consumer electronics

Medical

Industrial

The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include rising use of MEMS devices in wearable devices and consumer electronics is boosting the segment growth. The Consumer electronics segment is followed by the Automotive sector in the forthcoming period.

Technology Outlook:

Piezoresistive

Electromagnetic

Capacitive

Resonant solid-state

Optical

Product Outlook:

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensors

Regional Outlook:

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing awareness about the advantages of automated systems and growing deployment of automated retrieval and storage systems (ASRS), presence of several semiconductor establishments, sensor manufacturers, and foremost system suppliers in North American countries. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

