Ground Handling System Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2022

The global Ground Handling System Market size is expected to value at USD 189.09 billion by 2022. The ground handling system industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising globalization, increasing the global air traffic, rising focus towards ground support operations at airports. Additionally, declining airfares, increasing number of aircraft fleets, rising availability of advanced facilities, and development of the luxury travel services are expected to drive the growth of ground handling system market over the forecast period.

Shifting trend towards convenience travel for passengers and increasing per capita income among general population are some of the key driver for market growth, in the recent years. Globally, the ground handling system is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the ground handling system.

Rising demand for sophisticated services for airport operations and airline services to utilize every aspect of GH operations. The recent technological advancement in the aviation industry and development of novel products and technique such as use of robotics and digital communications are expected to positively influence the growth of the ground handling system in the upcoming years. In addition, shifting trend towards adoption of electric propulsion instead of fossil fuels is considered as key growth factor for ground handling system industry, in the near future.

Development of electric-operated and biogas powered towing automobiles coupled with favorable governmental policies are expected to boost overall market performance in the upcoming years. Use of electrically operated and biogas powered towing automobile for aircraft allows engines to stay powered off unless the aircraft is at the runway’s head.

Growing number of operational airports and flights, particularly in the North America and European region are expected to incorporate numerous growth opportunities in the near future. Increasing investment by both local governments and private bodies to promote adoption of alternate fuel resources for handling equipment and vehicles, are propelling market expansion in the years to come. However, requirement for optimization of operations at the peak time is expected to negatively influence industry growth to a certain extent.

The key players in the ground handling system industry are Dubai National Air Transport Association, Havas S.A., John Bean Technologies AeroTech SLU, SATS LLC, AERO Specialties, Inc., Aircraft Service International Group (ASIG), Inc., Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Ltd., WeihaiGuangtai Airports Equipment Co., Ltd., Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., and Swissport International Ltd.

