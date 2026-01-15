Nashik- Maharashtra’s Fruit Export King

Nashik, India, 2026-01-15 — /EPR Network/ —Nashik delivered $2.53 billion exports in FY 2025–26, maintaining 8th position among Maharashtra districts with 4.4% state share despite -10.38% decline. Outperforming Thane (-15.39%), Raigad (-15.39%), and Mumbai (-28.18%), Nashik demonstrates remarkable resilience amid global trade contraction.

Nashik Defies Export Decline — Secures 8th Rank Statewide

Maharashtra contributed $57.43 billion nationally (15.97% share), holding strong 2nd position after Gujarat. Nashik’s diversified portfolio across agriculture, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and textiles positions it as a key export hub.

Nashik’s Sector-wise Export Leadership (2025)

Nashik dominates Maharashtra’s fruits & vegetables exports with 48.21% share!

Why Certifications Matter for Nashik Exporters:

AEO, BIS, ZED, and LEAN certifications unlock faster customs clearance, international quality credibility, cost reduction benefits, and preferential government scheme access — essential for competing in EU/USA markets and securing priority financing.

Maharashtra District-wise Export Performance (USD Million) FY- 2025–26

2026 Government Export Power Package for Nashik

🎯 Official Websites for Immediate Action:

1. Maharashtra Export Policy 2023–28

https://maitri.maharashtra.gov.in/policies/

State incentives, GRs, guidelines download

2. Export Promotion Mission (Central)

https://www.dgft.gov.in

Niryat Protshaan & Niryat Disha schemes

3. District Export Action Plan

https://maitri.maharashtra.gov.in/explore-maharashtra/exports/

DEH status, ODOP guidelines

4. Maharashtra Industries, Investment and Services Policy 2025

India State-wise Export Performance (USD Million) — 2024–2025

Export Promotion Mission (₹25,060 Cr — 2025–31)

Nashik Benefits:

· 3% Interest Equalisation (₹2 Cr limit)

· RoDTEP 2.0 (0.5–4% duty refund)

· 100% Trade Fair Reimbursement

· MSME Export Credit Guarantee (₹5,000 Cr)

· Buyer-Seller Meet Funding (50% cost)

2. Maharashtra Export Policy Extensions 2026

Official: https://maitri.maharashtra.gov.in/policies

Nashik Targets:

· District Export Hub (DEH) Status

· One District One Product (ODOP): Grapes/Onions

· 30 World-Class Export Parks (Nashik allocation)

· $150B State Exports by 2027–28

· Technical Textile Mission Linkage

Maharashtra Engineering Exports — District-wise Performance (USD Million)

3. New MSME Export Credit Relief 2026 ( https://maitri.maharashtra.gov.in/policies/ )

Immediate Benefits:

· 40% Export Machinery Subsidy

· 100% SGST reimbursement for MSMEs

· 25% Technology Upgradation (₹25 lakh cap)

· Inland Freight Subsidy (Tier-2 cities)

· Quality Testing Lab

· International Branding Grant (₹10L max)

4. Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE)

Benefits:

100% Guarantee Cover on additional working capital (20% of existing limits)

Zero Guarantee Fee/Processing Fee

Covers both MSME & non-MSME exporters

Export Promotion Mission (EPM) — India’s ₹25,060 Crore Export Accelerator

Export Promotion Mission (EPM) is a six-year mega initiative (2025–31) approved by Union Cabinet on November 6, 2025 with ₹25,060 crore outlay. Launched in Union Budget 2025–26, it consolidates all export promotion schemes under single digital umbrella targeting $2 trillion export vision by 2030.

Two Core Pillars

1. NIRYAT PROTSHAHAN (Financial Support)

· 2.75% Interest Subvention on export credit

· ₹50 lakh cap per IEC holder

· 5% Collateral Guarantee (Micro/Small MSMEs)

· ₹5,000 Cr Export Credit Guarantee Fund

· Covers 75% tariff lines

2. NIRYAT DISHA (Market Access)

· 100% Trade Fair Reimbursement (MSMEs)

· Buyer-Seller Meets (50% cost coverage)

· Market Access Calendar (3–5 years)

· 35% MSME mandate in events

· New geography focus

Maharashtra Fruit & Vegetable Exports — District-wise Performance (USD Million)

Export Promotion Initiatives in Maharashtra

1. Districts as Export Hubs (DEH): State actively promotes each district as an Export Hub (DEH), Maharashtra aims for localized centers of excellence to drive significant contributions to overall export growth.

2. Diversification Opportunities: Maharashtra actively pursues diversification opportunities for over 400 Export Potential Products, aiming to broaden the state’s export portfolio and explore new markets.

3. Strategic Partnerships: Engage actively with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and regional Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) offices. Support local exporters in navigating global markets, amplifying export potential.

4. Institutional Empowerment: Forge alliances with esteemed colleges, research institutes, and local organizations to enhance the design, packaging, branding, and marketing of district-originated products, especially those under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.

5. Export Promotion Events and Workshops: State regularly conducts Export Promotion Events and Workshops, the state facilitates knowledge exchange and skill development at state and district levels, fostering collaborative efforts for export growth.

6. “10 Points Program” for Export Promotion: Maharashtra has implemented a comprehensive “10 Points Program” for Export Promotion, focusing on key initiatives to propel sustainable growth in the state’s exports.

7. Capacity Building Catalyst: Organize quarterly information sessions, workshops, and training programs for aspiring exporters. Focus on imparting knowledge on quality standards, safety protocols, value addition, export processes, and technology integration.

8. Quality Assurance Hub: Establish a state-of-the-art facility for quality testing and certification. Assist exporters in meeting regulatory standards, ensuring seamless access to global markets.

9. Market Amplification Initiative: Facilitate exporters’ participation in national and international trade fairs. Organize quarterly buyer-seller meets to broaden outreach and strengthen market connections.

10. Technology Advancement Nexus: Collaborate with e-commerce platforms to spotlight export-worthy products. Facilitate machinery and technology upgrades through partnerships with technical and financial institutions.

11. Credit Linkage Support: Facilitate credit accessibility in collaboration with financial and banking institutions. Ensure robust financial support systems to fortify the endeavors of local exporters.

12. Export Awards for Excellence: Maharashtra presents Export Awards to honour top-performing exporters, recognizing and celebrating their commendable achievements in the export sector.

Expected Impact on Nashik

Ø Current: $2.53B exports (8th rank)

Ø EPM Target: $3.5B by FY27 (Top 5 rank)

Ø Growth Driver: 38% acceleration via credit + market access

About Shreekant Patil — Nashik’s Export & MSME Champion:

Shreekant Patil, Founder MSME Help, PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Technical Committee Member at BIS India, serves as QPAC Member and consultant for ZED & LEAN certifications. As AEO advisor, exporter trainer, export council member at international trade council and trade advisor for EEB, AfDB, ADB, and SIDBI, he guides Nashik MSMEs to international standards.

Recently appointed as Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium (Europe), Shreekant visited Poland in October 2025 to forge collaborations with Polish government agencies for technology transfer, supply chain partnerships, and MoUs. Through MSME Help — Nashik, he works with PICC, KCCI, NIMA, AIMA, MACCIA, invites foreign delegates to Nashik, and organizes EEPC/SEPC workshops — driving Nashik’s $2.53B export ecosystem toward $3.5B by FY27.

From Nashik MIDC to Europe partnerships, Shreekant Patil embodies Viksit Nashik’s global export vision!

Footnote: (Data: TIA Portal (15.01.2026) | Maharashtra’s official trade analytics platform)