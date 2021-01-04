Pink Paws Launches Its Online Pet Store

Kolkata, West Bengal, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Pink Paws is excited to announce the official launch of its online store that offers a wide range of pet products and supplies. The website is user-friendly and the products can be easily found in just a few clicks. The all-in-one pet store is focused on providing superior quality pet products to families in West Bengal and eastern India.

“We aim to cater to the varied needs of pet parents across West Bengal and Eastern Indian locations. Be it pet foods, treats, toys or accessories, we source the best-in-class products and deliver them promptly. The online retail industry is currently burgeoning, especially because of the pandemic. At a time when people are reluctant to leave their homes unless there is an urgent need, our online pet store will not only save time but also get everything your pet needs to lead a healthy and comfortable life at your doorstep,” said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the proprietor of Pink Paws.

Pink Paws is committed to exclusive deals and offers as well as an assortment of products that encourage pet parents to pamper their fur balls. The exclusive pet collection includes a vast variety of pet foods and treats, pet grooming, accessories like collars, leashes, bows and harnesses, fashionable clothes, beddings, healthcare supplies and many more.

Online shopping at Pink Paws is characterized by easy access and prompt delivery. Apart from West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are the other states where Pink Paws’ products will be available for purchase. Visitors to the website are assured of finding the required item at a competitive price. In addition to dogs and cats, the online pet store also offers foods and accessories for small animals.

Pink Paws is an online store dedicated to offering a unique shopping experience by delivering top-notch pet products at reasonable rates. The online shop seeks to make available top-0f-the-line foods, toys, accessories and maintenance range that will revolutionize pet lifestyles and living standards.