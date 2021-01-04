Welding Automation: Boost Productivity with Best Industrial Automation Technology

Victoria, Australia, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The automation technology is rapidly flourishing with the surging demand for higher productivity and profitability. Among all the manufacturing processes, welding is considered to be the complex one. As per the recent statistics, welding automation technology is now adapting the smart features to drive enhancement in the industrial venture as well as to empower welding operation with snappy functionalities. Businesses are inclining towards the adoption of automated welding systems to bid adieu to the inefficient manual process and boost the quality of production.

Welding automation includes both semi-automatic and fully automatic welding tools and devices. In the category of fully automated, a custom-built device does all operations from loading and listing to quality control and unloading. While in a semi-automatic setup, The workpieces need to be loaded manually by an operator and the operation need to be organized by a weld controller according to the pre-set parameters. Different manufacturing businesses choose these two different welding automation technologies as per their industry needs. ITM (Industry Tools & Machinery Sets) has stocked all types of welding technology for automating the manufacturing process with smart technology.

Automation setup is highly significant since a manufacturing company cannot afford to compromise with production quality. On the other hand, manufacturing executives need to prepare a strategy to streamline the welding process in a facility effectively in accordance with objectives, potential solutions/issues, and limitations. Introducing smart welding automation set up benefits a manufacturing business in diverse ways. Implementing automatic welding technology boosts dramatic productivity as it can produce 5X faster than manual processing. While labour effort is limited, smart welding technology has robust repeatability strength without compromising quality.

The implementation of welding automation technology has also lowered the risk of health impairment due to manual processing that involves exposure to toxic fumes. Automatic systems are programmed with every production correctness that subdues the potential blunders during the metal heating and cooling process. No is no denying the fact that the manufacturer has accomplished a greater competitive edge by adopting the technology of welding automation in delivering high-quality products within the shortest span. This smart technology has further reduced resource consumption as well as saved a lot of manual effort and time.

Almost every industrial method has been revolutionized with the arrival of welding automation technology. It has further radically refined the functional aspects of human resource management in the heavy production fields. Companies that are yearning to give a touch competition and achieve long-term success, automating the welding operation is the ultimate key to achieve quantity and quality simultaneously. ITM is one of the best welding automation suppliers in Australia. Business owners can purchase portable, fully automatic and semi-automatic welding machines, tools and devices under a very affordable price range. The company assures that automation tools are replete with robust technology and features that align well with all production processes.