LeCesse Development Corp. to open 55+ community in West Warwick, Rhode Island

Matteson Ridge units available early 2021

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp., a nationally recognized mult ifamily developer, has broken ground on a 118-unit, for-rent community in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Matteson Ridge is a 55+ community featuring luxury finishes and centers around offering an independent, single family style living for seniors. Phase one homes will be available for lease in early 2021 with new homes available late spring 2021.

Phase one of Matteson Ridge is well underway with a total of 33 units, which are made up of 15 single level duplexes and one triplex. The second phase of the project will include 85 units, entirely comprised of single level duplexes, and a clubhouse building complete with a resident gathering area, fitness room and an extensive activity center.

Residents of Matteson Ridge can choose between two floor plans – a 1478 SF 2-bed, 2-bath plan and a 1730 SF plan with 2 beds, 2 baths and a den. Each unit includes upgraded finishes throughout including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace, tile and carpet flooring and a direct entry garage.

The general contractor for the project is Green Hill Builders and financing is provided by the Bank of New England.

For more information about LeCesse Development Corp. or Matteson Ridge, visit www.lecesse.com.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

LeCesse Development is a nationally recognized multifamily developer. The company has experience in development, construction and financing for multifamily properties. Founded in 1952, the company started as a regional building contractor in Rochester, N.Y. Now based north of Orlando, Fla., LeCesse Development Corp. completes more than $100 million in construction volume per year. The company aims to create quality residential properties that become lasting communities. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.

Media Contact :

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com