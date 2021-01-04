Demand for New Hit Track “Better off” By Popular Hip Hop Star Bankrollshell is Through the Roof

Posted on 2021-01-04

JACKSONVILLE, FL, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Music track “Better Off” by Hip Hop star BankrollSHELL dropped on December 17, 2020, and the love for it is already off the charts. Coupled with some powerful lyrics, his latest track has garnered rave reviews already. His content has been so hot that, as the fans would suggest, is being played on the loop. Gripping and replete with waves of strong emotions, Better Off was inspired with the passing of BankrollShell’s dear friend Boog, who passed away last year.

Born in Sasebo, Japan and raised in Jacksonville, FL, BankrollSHELL – whose real name is Shelton R. Jackson III, discovered his talent for music at a very early age. He turned to writing to emote himself when he couldn’t otherwise. Being an eight year old finding comfort in jotting pen to paper, he soon found his way to the debut of his singles – “Cross Roads,” “My Turn” and “Smoke”, that went on to become massive hits. This huge success was followed with another round with the E.P Blitz’d Emotions that was released this past June. Major critical and commercial acclaim and achievements followed BankrollSHELL as Vintage Media Group described his music as “a flow that will positively inspire a generation to the next level of music.”

About Bankrollshell:
BankrollSHELL is an American Hip Hop star from Florida. He has released a new track called Better Off on December 17, 2020. He has received rave reviews for his previous singles that have been much loved by the music lovers.

For more information, please visit http://www.bankrollshell.com/

Media Contact:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/fhssy8bofxy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bankrollshell
Company contact info:
Manager: Sumeka Jackson
Email Id: sumekafhrm@gmail.com
Press contact info:
Publicist: Chris Keplinger
Phone: 213-293-7081
Email Id: mymusicmanagementmarketing@gmail.com

