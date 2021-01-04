NJ Hair Salon First to Adopt ‘Guardian’ Technology That Kills Covid-19 Particles

East Brunswick, NJ, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Liquid Hair Salon has always prided itself on being a pioneer in its industry. So no surprise, it’s a cut above the competition in going all out for client safety and security with their latest innovation.

The salon is the first of its type in New Jersey state to adopt Active Pure Technology (APT): an FDA-approved, medical-grade air purification system.

APT purifies the air by releasing oxidizers, super oxidizers and Hydroxyl Radicals. These oxidizers and radicals rapidly destroy fungi, mold, mildew, bacteria, as well as DNA & RNA viruses such as the flu and strains like COVID-19.

These units are the same technology currently being used in hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities across the country to combat COVID-19.

“We have always tried to differentiate ourselves from our peers by being proactive for clients, from high-style trends to ensuring their safety by investing in APT, the only air purification system certified and used by NASA,” declared Liquid Hair Salon owner William Distelcamp.

Their innovative and creative approaches are appreciated by their clients from across New Jersey, Middlesex County, East Brunswick, North Brunswick, Milltown, Spotswood, South River, Old Bridge, and Sayreville.

This is underpinned by their team’s hard work, attention to detail and training. Team members are also Aveda trained and certified. “They are expertly trained in cut, color, highlights, make-up, up-dos, for weddings, events, proms, and more. We specialize in loving the people we serve,” said Mr Distelcamp.

Being an Aveda Concept-certified top salon ensures all their stylists have been, and continue to be, educated in the latest trends, styles and techniques that provide a beautiful, professional service.

To prove their quality, Liquid Hair Salon has achieved five of the industry’s most prestigious awards, including being recognised as one of the Best Salons in the Country, by Salon Today. The salon has taken the accolade for the last three consecutive years.

Not only is it rated one of the most environmentally-friendly salons in the US, but the Liquid team also has residence-experience at New York, Paris and London Fashion Weeks.

Mr Distelcamp said: “Liquid Hair Salon was built from the ground up for one reason – to do it and do it right. Our attitude and passion for hair show in everything we do because we truly love our chosen craft.

“We’re east coast meets west coast and everything in between – dedicated to bringing you the elevated experience you want, with the quality service you deserve. We’re one of the most educated, hardest trained, fashion-forward salons in the state, and we won’t ever stop there.”

To book an appointment, contact 732-254-4343. You can also view their full portfolio and experience at their website: https://liquidhairsalon.com.