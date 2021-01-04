Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Truck Rolls through The Star in Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — E Squared Energy Advisors hosted Lordstown Motors and their all new, all-electric ENDURANCETM 4WD pickup at their headquarters at The Star in Frisco, TX, the home of the Dallas Cowboys and their world-renowned headquarters.

James Rajiah, the Director of National Fleet Sales for Lordstown Motors and Tim Grosse, the CEO and Executive Director of E Squared Energy Advisors were both present to announce their alliance to offer the first Lordstown Motors 75 eMPG, 250-mile range, 600-HP fleet pickup model to large public and private sector fleets across North America.

“Lordstown Motors is extremely pleased to team up with industry leading energy and fleet partners such as E Squared Energy Advisors” said Lordstown’s James Rajiah, “as we continue to lead the EV and zero-emission electrified truck market with the world’s first all-electric, 4-wheel independently powered electric pickup.”

E Squared Energy is providing large light, medium, and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks and vans to cities, municipalities, and private corporations to allow them to convert their fleets to zero-emission with no-upfront cost with the world’s most innovative “pay-as-you-go” transportation model. “Our leading edge zero-emission fleet program is a complete turn-key package that offers fleet operators complete charging station infrastructure, on-site renewable microgrid energy production, the vehicles, and the maintenance over the life of the contract.” said Tim Grosse of E Squared Energy Advisors. “We have more than $8 billion in capital backing from some of the world’s largest institutional green investors earmarked for this program.”

To receive more information and qualify for this program contact info@esquaredenergyadvisors.com.