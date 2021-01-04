RiverBum Announces the Re-Launch of Affiliate Program

Meza, Arizona, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — RiverBum, Inc. has announced the re-launch of its affiliate program on both the ShareAsale and AvantLink Affiliate networks offering select affiliates an opportunity to earn up to 10% commissions on website sales.

RiverBum, Inc. today announced the relaunch of its affiliate program that allows website owners and publishers to earn a commission in exchange for customer referrals to RiverBum.com via a link from their sites, blogs, or social channels.

“The affiliate program is a cornerstone in our marketing strategy and continued growth of RiverBum as an organization. By partnering with key sites we can extend our reach and the RiverBum Brand to new customers at an accelerated rate. “said Rick Pieczonka, COO of RiverBum. “By becoming a RiverBum affiliate, publishers can deliver additional value to their visitors while they earn cash. This program will generate greater visibility for RiverBum.com while rewarding website owners for their support.It’s a win-win situation.”

At https://riverbum.com/affiliate-program/, website owners can join the affiliate program and obtain additional detailed information and instructions about the program. Benefits of partnering with RiverBum include, a baseline 10% commissions, 45-day cookie duration, an average order value $100, and dedicated program management.

RiverBum has setup up the program to runon two of the industry’s most established affiliate platforms – AvantLink and Shareasale. These two platforms are leading providers of online affiliate sales channel technology, services, and knowledge. The partnership with AvantLink and Shareasale will help RiverBum increase site traffic and sales by leveraging potential affiliates and strategically marketing its program to relevant web sites.

For questions on becoming an affiliate, e-mail affiliates@riverbum.com.

About the Company:

RiverBum is a powerful new force in the fly fishing industry. RiverBum offers premium quality flies and gear at highly competitive prices. A family owned US business, RiverBum promotes the sport of fly fishing to all folks from every walk of life.