System Mechanic v21 Offers Improved, Simplified User Interface, Network Device Scanning to Optimize

The new version also contains a powerful network scanning feature, as well as the ability to see in real time which processes are draining the most system resources.

The software’s redesign includes:

* Streamlined installation flow

iolo engineers significantly reduced the steps to install System Mechanic, given users quicker access to the powerful suite of System Mechanic products.

* Clean and simplified dashboard

The fresh look showcases the best System Mechanic has to offer, while also making it easier to navigate through the product.

* In-product tutorials

Helpful dialog bubbles point users toward the most popular and powerful features within System Mechanic.

Introducing Network Scanning

System Mechanic v21 has added a new feature that scans for devices on the user’s network that are using bandwidth that could be causing congestion. If users notice significant slowdown, it may indicate that router ports are open and vulnerable to inviting spoofed DNS and other malicious queries.

Hackers use automated scanners to check for open router ports and label them susceptible to attack. Open ports will eventually attract attacks that try and guess router login credentials, but threats go far beyond this.

Security cameras, thermostats, gaming consoles, smart TVs, phones, speakers and many other connected devices can be exposed to hacks. Users could even be recruited as part of a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack, which saps bandwidth you’ve paid for.

System Mechanic’s new Network Scanner finds and lists active and potentially vulnerable devices, helping users avoid unnecessary slowdown and protect homes from malicious threats.

New Process Scanning

With System Mechanic v21, users can now also scan the computer for processes that are currently draining the most system resources, likely leading to preventable slowdown.

The Process Scanner is the perfect complement to System Mechanic’s popular bloatware-finding feature Startup Optimizer™. The new feature lists unnecessary processes currently running in real time, with the most system-taxing items appearing first. The scanner then recommends terminating or uninstalling apps the user may no longer need, further boosting PC performance.

As always, System Mechanic offers best-in-class Windows optimization to speed up all the PCs in the home with just one license. iolo’s flagship product has received the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice award eight times in a row. Fine-tune dozens of broadband, hard drive, memory, and processor settings to achieve the very smoothest streaming, gaming, browsing, downloads, video chat, work multitasking, and more.

