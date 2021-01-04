BrandWide Building solutions enjoys drastic growth despite Pandemic situation

Best in class franchise software solution celebrates success in 2020.

Las Vegas, NV, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Brandwide, the best-in-class franchise management services is proud to declare strong growth in 2020 despite pandemic that has resulted in economic downturn for so many organisations.

Brandwide has helped multiple franchises to grow and achieve profound success, over the course of the year. This is a growth rate more than what we have expected.

“When the pandemic began, we were not sure, how we will manage things, when it comes to helping a franchise”, said BrandWide CEO. But the success we have seen this year is unexpected that too during these hard times.”

The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on supply chain companies which jumped into action to help themselves across the nation and to secure their franchisees. After consulting with several franchise development and management directors at franchise conferences, we have made the effort to implement technology for franchise brands to help them enhance their operational and sales effectiveness. By doing so, Brandwide have also noticed that operational efficiency is not the key driving force behind this success, but rather it is the franchise level operational and revenue generating strategies that are behind this growth.

The last few years have seen consistent and significant slowdown in unemployment rate. The cumulative influence of this factors has made labor availability difficult in major markets and expensive at the same time. Thus, profitability is under huge pressure for most franchise owners.

The best answer Brandwide could offer in this challenging situation is to automate much of their repetitive task concerned with running the franchise. For instance, a national premium food franchise found that there is significant increase in sales if they sent personalized emails, coupons, offers or texts to pet franchise owners on the birthdays of pets. This is how franchise management software helped most of the emerging franchise brand this year in accomplishing success.

Franchise development tools and sales automation tools in franchise industry segments can be very helpful at the different franchise levels. Especially in the service segments this has proved to be very valuable and effective. Emerging brands are opting for franchise marketing implementation as this enables the franchisor to have control over brand marketing assets uniformly.

“Franchise development and management is no more staying behind now, and assuredly there are hearing that from their customers as well,” said CEO. No one wished for this pandemic, but we are happy that we are able to provide service that helps struggling franchisors and their franchisees to be safe in the market. A franchise management software always offers the franchisors an opportunity to make a difference and that’s something most of the business owners are seeking. We too are looking forward for more success and growth in the coming year!”

At BrandWide we offer a software platform to grow franchise businesses. BrandWide is a product specifically designed for the Franchise success. We have been serving our valued customers since 25 + years. BrandWide includes best in class CRM for franchise development, franchise marketing to ensure brand consistency across the entire franchise, and franchise management tools and dashboards to manage and help franchisees grow.

Source: www.meetbrandwide.com