Silverado Is One Of The Best Selling Trucks Of 2020!

Detroit, Michigan, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Chevrolet’s full-size heavy-duty truck is available in 1500, 2500, and 3500 series and various trim levels from primary to luxury and can carry up to 6,112 pounds tows as much as 23,100 lbs. of weight, depending on how its configured. A redesigned Silverado is the best selling model for 2020.

It is powered by the 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. This is in line with the 10-speed automatic transmission. For most half-ton pickup truck users, this is more than enough power. Silverado’s with the V8 has a fuel-saving system that shuts down seven of the eight cylinders. Called Dynamic Fuel Management, this system is the industry’s first cylinder deactivation technology, allowing engines to operate on 17 different cylinder patterns to improve power distribution and efficiency. It is seamless and incomprehensible to the driver.

Like many new vehicles, the Silverado has a start / stop feature that quickly turns off the engine at a red light or prevents it from using fuel. But unlike other vehicles, it works smoothly. The new truck platform and body architecture allowed designers to enlarge the cabin and add space to the bed. GMA has added 4 inches to the wheelbase. The truck bed is about 7 inches wide, while the volume of cargo is 63-cubic feet. The spacious bed is a great feature.

Due to its large size, the cab is very comfortable. And it’s quiet. This is what GM is doing well with many of its models. There are ample storage space and various types of outlets. A passenger can plug his laptop into a 110-volt outlet and run for hours using the car’s Wi-Fi. The seats are satisfactory, and the controls are located in a comfortable position for the driver. Adaptive cruise control works well. This car has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which are a must for any vehicle nowadays. Its infotainment system is very intuitive and easy to use.

The new Silverado takes this segment by storm, and it’s a fully competitive entrant that merits close consideration. It is expected that, in 2021 Silverado again will beat all the rivals like 2020.