HoduSoft Announced Omnichannel Contact Center Software for E-commerce Companies

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Widely known as a world-class business VoIP solutions provider, HoduSoft has announced omnichannel contact center software for e-commerce companies. HoduCC is an omnichannel contact center solution designed by HoduSoft to help improve productivity by facilitating business communications. It offers intelligence, security, and advanced features and has been designed in a way to make certain that user loyalty is built and customers’ expectations are accomplished. With this solution, customers can easily reach out to an e-commerce company’s customer care via their choice of channel to receive fast and responsive support. The omnichannel contact center solution not only helps in resolving inbound calls but also allows outbound communication by way of power dialer, predictive dialer, text messaging, email, mobile, and IVR with flawless switching between channels.

HoduSoft is a renowned VoIP solution provider, known for developing innovative products for communication. Their products are designed in a way to ensure performance, stability, and reliability. While designing and developing the products their professionals pay full attention to every detail, even small details like UI/UX. Some of their key solutions are HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBS, and HoduConf. With HoduSoft’s omnichannel contact center solution in place, e-commerce companies can provide better customer care and increase their accessibility, leading to loyalty and growth in the customer base.

When asked to throw some light on the omnichannel contact center software, the concerned person said, “HoduCC is one of the best contact center software available in the market today. It allows customer support teams to provide personal and at the same time productive phone support within an omnichannel customer journey. For e-commerce companies, HoduCC comfortably accommodates the growing needs of sales and support teams and their end-users. Thereby, results in enhanced customer satisfaction, productivity, and cost-effectiveness. Some of the key benefits of using this contact center software include reduced resolution time of order or complaint, improved and consistent customer service through all communication channels on a single multichannel platform, decreased waiting time for any type of request, ability to provide 24/7 customer service, personalized up-sell marketing, and increased sales conversion rate.”

He further added, “Since competition is increasing day by day in the online e-commerce sphere, a simple helpline is not sufficient to provide customer support. Today, customers want to choose their choice of channel including calls, web chat, SMS, email, social media, and so on for communication purpose. Providing quick response via the channels of customer’s choice will lead to happy and satisfied customers who in return will stay loyal. That’s why we have come up with this unified way of communication to help e-commerce companies engaged easily with existing as well as prospective customers through multiple channels. With our omnichannel contact center, customers can easily reach out for help in a way they want to, without explaining their issue over again each time they switch channels. No matter what communication mode is used by the customers, the software syncs all the data, which helps customer care agents to know if they are talking to a customer for the first time”.

With an omnichannel solution for customer support, the customer care agents of e-commerce companies can easily handle more callers or make more calls. Moreover, the less manpower will lead to cost reductions and higher revenue generation.

About HoduSoft

Founded in the year 2015, HoduSoft specialized in providing Conferencing Solutions, PBX Solutions, VoIP Solutions, and Switch Solutions. They provide their products and services all over the world to meet diverse business communication requirements effectively. Their simple, user-friendly, and cost-effective VoIP products are designed with the intent to make any business communication smooth and efficient.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12852449-hodusoft-announced-omnichannel-contact-center-software-for-commerce-companies.html