Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast“.

The humanized mouse models market is projected to reach $128.9 Million, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The humanized rat models market is expected to reach $8.9 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity: Increased production of monoclonal antibodies;

With personalized medicine gaining in importance, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) showcase an enormous potential to treat a wide range of diseases. This is a positive indicator for market growth as mouse models are extensively used in the production of mAbs. Researchers have replaced few parts of mouse antibodies with human components; the final antibodies with a mixture of human and mouse components are known as chimeric antibodies. Some monoclonal antibodies are now entirely human as a larger portion of the human component is engrafted in the mouse antibody.

The oncology segment commanded the largest share of the humanized mouse models market.

By application, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market in 2017. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Cell-based humanized mouse models to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By type, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period (2017–2022). The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models.

The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is further categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment commanded the largest share of the cell-based humanized mouse models market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region Covered in Market:

The North American region is leading the humanized mouse models’ market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to growing biomedical research, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, increasing monoclonal antibody production in the US along with growing stem cell research, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada

Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to international alliances for R&D activities in China, initiatives to reduce approval time for drugs, mandatory animal testing for all pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics in China, increasing investments from the government and private sectors in China’s life sciences sector, growing biomedical and medical research, and research in regenerative medicine in Japan.

Leading Companies in Industry:

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).