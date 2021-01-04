Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Business Trends, Development Strategies and Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market size was valued at around USD 745.4 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Acute renal failure is a common complication in the intensive care unit (ICU). Over the last few years, there have been noteworthy technological developments in the delivery of renal replacement therapy, principally as it refers to the critically ill patient population.

Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

NIPRO Corporation

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Growth Drivers:

There are many factors that propel the growth of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market such as rise in geriatric population, novel product launches, mounting occurrence of Acute Kidney Injury, patient’s inclination towards Renal Replacement Therapy, awareness regarding the blood purification technique, and development in technologies. On the other hand, there are factors that hinder the growth of the market like high demand of skilled ICU nurses, high expenses on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy and complications of the therapy. The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market can be classified on the basis product, modality, and geography.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is a dialysis modality utilized to treat critically ill, hospitalized patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) who develop acute kidney injury (AKI). Dissimilar to that of chronic kidney disease, which arises gradually over the period of time, AKI often takes place in hospitalized patients treated in an intensive care environment, and it classically occurs over a few hours to a few days.

Renal replacement therapy is one treatment modality that strives for the replacement of the excretory function of the kidney. Renal replacement always utilizes a semi-permeable membrane to accomplish blood purification. It can be alternating or continuous, and can involve some of the major transport mechanisms such as the convection, adsorption, diffusion, and ultra-filtration. The effort of this is continuous renal replacement rehabilitation.

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a widespread optimal for the cure of ICU patients with AKI, particularly for hemodynamically unbalanced circumstances. CRRT consists of solute removal from blood by hemofiltration or haemodialysis or a blend of both. CRRT is carried out for about 24 hours in an ICU, making it relatively different from traditional renal replacement therapies that consist of intermittent haemodialysis durable from four to six hours or even at a reduced rate.

Application Outlook:

Slow continuous ultra filtration

Continuous venovenous hemofiltration

Continuous venovenous hemodialysis

Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2015, the largest share was held by Europe tracked by North America. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific’s market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The factors that attribute to the high growth include developments in healthcare, increasing geriatric population, expanding sepsis prevalence, and so on.

