Sponge & Scouring Pads Market Share and Growth Information Analysis Report By 2025

The global sponge & scouring pads market is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 2.3% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The rising number of cafes and restaurants has majorly driven the growth of this market. The aforementioned eateries serve a large number of customers resulted in a giant heap of plates, cutleries, and cookware to be washed, thereby expected to further drive the market growth.

Increasing focus towards less consumption of plastic is encouraging to use bone china, glass, steel, and wooden vessels. These above-mentioned containers require special scouring pads to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Hence, this product is expected to be an essential medium for the cleaning of cookware over the forecast period.

The non-stick utensils adoption is increased which is very delicate and sensitive to harsh cleaning tools. Cleaning them by conventional scrubbing pads can damage the Teflon coating of these utensils. Hence light as well as medium-duty scrubbing pads are necessary for cleaning such cookware without hampering the coating. Manufacturers are striving to come up with non-stick cookware friendly scouring pads such as Scrunge and Bon Ami in order to fulfill the increasing product demand.

Increasing consumption of baked food is another factor to fuel the market growth. In recent years, baking food is gaining popularity in all cuisines globally. The ability to bake food in less oil is gaining traction among health-conscious people. However, cleaning this cookware requires a lot of hard work to remove dirt. For this purpose, heavy duty scrubbing pads are gaining traction among consumers for cleaning baking vessels.

Product innovation is anticipated to remain a key strategy among manufacturers. For example, in 2019, MrsHinch’s introduced scrubber having a smiley face, the Scoure Daddy under ‘Scrub Daddy’ brand name. This product is available in different colors and claimed to be odorless and scratch-free.

Among products, the heavy duty products accounted for the largest market share of more than 30.0%, in 2018 owing to rising demand for better cleaning scrubbing pads to clean heavy stains and soil kitchen equipment.

Among applications, kitchen utensils accounted for the largest market share with more than 55.0%, in 2018. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for food that heated for long time resulted in stained casseroles and pots.

Slabs and sinks are projected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 2.7% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025.

Among raw materials, steel based scouring pads held the largest market share of 60.0%, in 2018, as this product is introduced first in the market and penetrate in-depth in this industry.

Global Sponge & Scouring Pads Market: Key Players

Kiwi-Scourers; Weiman Products, LLC.; O-CedarSun ‘n’ Shine Industries; Amway; H. M. INDUSTRIES; Scrub-It; The Crown Choice; Bio90 Manufacturing Canada Inc.; and Unilever.

