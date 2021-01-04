Dairy Ingredients Market Prominent Players, Competitive Analysis & Application Estimates, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dairy Ingredients Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global dairy ingredients market size was estimated at 13.7 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 86.97 billion by 2024. Factors such as population starting to age, increased health issues, better awareness about the benefits of food products rich in nutrition, better production and sluggish lifestyle are expected to benefit the overall market.

The increased awareness about the health benefits of the food items rich in nutrition is expected to have positive impact on the market.

Key Players:

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

FrieslandCampina

Arla Food Ingredients

Glanbia PLC

Sodiaal Group

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Saputo

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited

Growth Drivers:

The global dairy ingredient market is majorly concentrated market dominated by share. The consumption pattern of the industry fluctuates with different geographies according on the income levels. The significant success factor of the industry is the sourcing of milk. Product differentiation and customer service adds value and boosts the growth of the industry.

In terms of revenue, the market is dominated by whey ingredients and in terms of shipment units, it is dominated by lactose. The product prices are highly volatile in nature on account of the unpredictable climatic conditions and inconsistent milk supply.

Product Outlook:

Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP)

Whole Milk Powder (WMP)

Buttermilk Powder

Cream Powder

Blenders & Replacers

Rolled Dried Powder

Fat-filled Powder

Permeate Powder/Dried Permeate

Lactose & Derivatives

Application Outlook:

Bakery & Confectionery Chocolate Ice-Cream

Dairy Products Recombinant Milk

Convenience Foods Infant Milk Formula Sports & Clinical Nutrition



Regional Outlook:

Market dominator in the dairy ingredients industry is Asia-Pacific at this time. It is followed by Europe and North America. As the income levels and the disposable incomes in the Asia-pacific region is growing, it is projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period among all the regions worldwide. The increased demand for healthy food along with infant rich population in the region drives the growth and projects it to be the dominator. However, Japan will witness a relatively lower growth rate as compared to the rest of Asia-pacific region. Additionally, the U.S., India and China is expected to show an increased demand for the healthy and nutritional food in the forecast period on account of an increased and better production of dairy products and food.

