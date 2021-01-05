Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US) and Merck Millipore (US) are leading players in Single-cell Analysis Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User – Global Forecasts to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

Recent Developments in Industry:

In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

Prominent players in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US). These players adopted the strategies of partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the global single-cell analysis market.

Becton, Dickinson and Company held the leading position in the global single-cell analysis market in 2018. The company provides technologically advanced products to hospitals, life science companies, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. The company adopts the strategies of product launches and collaborations in order to offer innovative solutions and sustain its leading position in the market. It also focuses on offering solutions and technologies to the research community in order to assist scientists and researchers by developing and manufacturing high-quality diagnostic and imaging products.

Danaher Corporation held the second position in the global single-cell analysis market in 2018. The company offers a broad range of products in the single-cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company pursues the strategies of product launches, expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships. Over the years, the company has acquired several players operating in the single-cell analysis market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.

Merck Millipore ranked third in the global single-cell analysis market in 2018. The company offers lab materials, services, and technologies for the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug therapies. The company’s Life Science segment offers single-cell analysis products. Merck pursues organic growth strategies, such as product launches and expansions. The company launched several products in recent years, including the CellStream Flow Cytometer in April 2018. This flow cytometer is designed to provide more accurate data and analysis to end users.

