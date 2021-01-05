Increasing Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products Across the Globe has led to an Increased Use Automatic Feeding Equipment for Livestock

The global automatic feeding market was valued at USD 4.08 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017, to reach USD 6.30 Billion by 2022. The primary factors that drive the market are increasing consumption of meat and dairy products and benefits of automation for farmers in the livestock industry.

The increase in the number of consumers for meat and dairy products across the globe has led to an increased interest among the farmers to use automatic feeding equipment for livestock to reduce labor and increase the productivity of the animals due to precise and proper feed delivery on time. The major restraining factor for the market is the lack of standardization of automatic feeding systems.

The automatic feeding market is segmented on the basis of feeding line, individual feeding equipment, livestock, feed, and region. On the basis of feeding line, the distributors segment dominated the global market, followed by the conveyors segment, in 2016. Two different types of equipment are used for distribution of feed among livestock rail-guided feed wagon and self-propelled feeder. Automatic feeding equipment help to provide feed at precise and regular intervals to animals.

On the basis of individual feeding equipment, the equine feeder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Famers are increasingly concerned about the health of animals as proper feed is required for the better development and growth of the animals. Automatic equine feeders are easy to use, save time, and offer accuracy. They also help farmers to feed horses and stags efficiently and improve the health of equine.

The automatic feeding market, by livestock, is segmented into poultry, swine, equine, ruminants and fish. The ruminants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Automatic feeding helps farmers to provide feed according to the requirements of the ruminants and helps to maintain a large herd. Ruminants are a source of milk and meat, and the quality of these products depends not only on the quality of the feed used but also on the efficiency and precision of the feeding process.

The key manufacturers in the automatic feeding market include AGCO Corporation (US), Delaval Holding (Sweden), GEA (Germany), Big Dutchman (US), Kuhn (France), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), and Lely Holding SARL (Netherlands). These companies have diversified product portfolios and advance feeding technologies at major strategic locations. The other companies which are profiled include VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Pellon Group OY (Finland), Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada), Coromall AS (Denmark), and ROXELL (Belgium).

