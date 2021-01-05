C-RAN Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

According to a research report “Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network Type, Deployment (Cloud and Centralized), End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets, The C-RAN market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 14.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the C-RAN market include the rapid increase in bandwidth demand, the increase in the demand for 5G network technologies, and the need for lower CAPEX and OPEX.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1001

By component, the service segment to have a higher market share during the forecast period

Services play a crucial role in transforming new-age enterprises, which are constantly challenged by disruptive forces and innovations in the market. The services segment in the C-RAN market is expected to witness an improved growth rate due to the increased adoption of growing technologies. Large numbers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and telecom providers are planning to come up with enhanced technologies for minimizing latency issues and supporting the 5G technology.

By service, support services segment to have highest growth during the forecast period

Support services are the key factors for the smooth functioning of software and solutions deployed centrally and in cloud. These services include functional, technical, and database support that companies offer to end customers during installations and maintenance. These services also assist their customers in efficiently managing security, risk, and compliance. Vendors provide various levels of support programs, such as standard and extended support, which are designed to meet particular customer needs. These include software maintenance for bug fixes, updates, and upgrades on licensed software.

The cloud deployment to have higher market share during the forecast period

C-RAN is the evolution version of Centralized-RAN, wherein BBU are virtualized. It reduces the maintenance cost of virtual BBUs as they are stored in data center storages. These data centers possess efficient information exchange and can perform extensive computation that is difficult in current networks. As it is possible to virtualize after centralization is complete, cloud C-RAN exploits a combination of both virtualization and centralization. Thus, all organizations have already completed or started to centralize to make transition to C-RAN.

Telecom Operators segment to lead the C-RAN market by market share during the forecast period

Due to the increasing demand for connectivity and growing data traffic, telecom operators are looking for ways to reduce the cost of their equipment. They have turned to Cloud RAN, which relocates BBUs to central locations to manage multiple RRUs. The equipment needed for deployment are owned by service providers, and baseband processing is handled by software. Cloud-RAN optimizes the CAPEX and OPEX for network operators, it also improves network performance and reduces latency.

APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. With the constant rise in mobile data traffic, APAC tends to hold significant potential in terms of C-RAN deployments as the region is witnessing major spending in the C-RAN market. The transition of mindsets from traditional RAN architectures to C-RAN architectures has been leading to large-scale investments in the telecom industry, apparently spreading the scope of C-RAN. In the APAC region, the real opportunity for C-RAN deployments lies particularly in regions where there are ample amounts of fiber available for transportation. This, in turn, provides tremendous opportunities for C-RAN vendors as fiber availability is a critical requirement for C-RAN deployments.

The key and emerging players include Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, NEC, Cisco, Samsung, Altiostar, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, ASOCS, Radisys, CommScope, Artiza Networks, Anritsu, 6WIND, EXFO, Airspan, VIAVI, Infinera, Texas Instruments, Amphenol, Xilinx, Dali Wireless, and Casa Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global C-RAN market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-radio-access-network-ran-market-1001.html