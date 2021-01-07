StoneFly Introduces Secure Air-gapped Servers with Data Services

HAYWARD, California, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the iSCSI protocol and a recognized global leader in the storage, hyperconverged infrastructure, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud industry has introduced a new Windows Server Plus+™ product line.

The Windows Server Plus+ product line includes three appliance series (D-Series, XS-Series, and XD-Series) with appliance models ranging from 4-bay mini-tower to 36-bay rackmounts and choice of multi-core single or dual Intel Xeon or AMD processor(s), up to 1 terabyte system memory, high-performance hardware RAID controllers, and several hundred terabytes to petabytes of storage capacities.

Note: Supported components vary depending on appliance series and model. For more information on Windows Server Plus+ hardware, visit StoneFly website.

John Harris, StoneFly’s Technical Sales Director said:

“Windows Server Plus provides wide range of options to choose from which brings cost-effective, high performance and secure air-gapped server solutions with enterprise data services to SMBs, SMEs, and large enterprises.”

Optional Plus+ Features

StoneFly is also offering the following software capabilities as an optional upgrade to the Windows Server Plus+ appliances. These features are integrated into the hardware and require additional licenses to be accessed.

The optional integrated Plus+ features can be divided into three types:

Data protection features: Air-gapped Vault™, Air-gapped Fabric™, Write-Once Read-Many (WORM), immutable snapshots, encryption, and more.

Air-gapped Vault™, Air-gapped Fabric™, Write-Once Read-Many (WORM), immutable snapshots, encryption, and more. Storage optimization features: deduplication, automated storage tiering, and flash cache SSD caching.

deduplication, automated storage tiering, and flash cache SSD caching. Advanced data services: sync and async replication, cloud connect to Azure, AWS, StoneFly private cloud, and real-time graphical performance reporting.

To schedule a demo or to request a quote for Windows Server Plus+, send an email to sales@stonefly.com or call +1 510 265 1616.

About StoneFly Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, Hyperconverged systems, data migration solutions, video surveillance storage, and RAID systems.