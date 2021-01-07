StoneFly Introduces Secure Air-gapped Servers with Data Services

4-bay tower to 36-bay rackmount host appliances built for Windows Server 2016/2019 & Microsoft Hyper-V – with support for optional enterprise features such as snapshots, deduplication, encryption, replication, cloud connect, WORM volume, air-gap, and more.

Posted on 2021-01-07 by in Technology // 0 Comments

HAYWARD, California, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the iSCSI protocol and a recognized global leader in the storage, hyperconverged infrastructure, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud industry has introduced a new Windows Server Plus+™ product line.

The Windows Server Plus+ product line includes three appliance series (D-Series, XS-Series, and XD-Series) with appliance models ranging from 4-bay mini-tower to 36-bay rackmounts and choice of multi-core single or dual Intel Xeon or AMD processor(s), up to 1 terabyte system memory, high-performance hardware RAID controllers, and several hundred terabytes to petabytes of storage capacities.

Note: Supported components vary depending on appliance series and model. For more information on Windows Server Plus+ hardware, visit StoneFly website.

John Harris, StoneFly’s Technical Sales Director said:

“Windows Server Plus provides wide range of options to choose from which brings cost-effective, high performance and secure air-gapped server solutions with enterprise data services to SMBs, SMEs, and large enterprises.”

Optional Plus+ Features

StoneFly is also offering the following software capabilities as an optional upgrade to the Windows Server Plus+ appliances. These features are integrated into the hardware and require additional licenses to be accessed.

The optional integrated Plus+ features can be divided into three types:

  • Data protection features: Air-gapped Vault™, Air-gapped Fabric™, Write-Once Read-Many (WORM), immutable snapshots, encryption, and more.
  • Storage optimization features: deduplication, automated storage tiering, and flash cache SSD caching.
  • Advanced data services: sync and async replication, cloud connect to Azure, AWS, StoneFly private cloud, and real-time graphical performance reporting.

To schedule a demo or to request a quote for Windows Server Plus+, send an email to sales@stonefly.com or call +1 510 265 1616.

About StoneFly Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, Hyperconverged systems, data migration solutions, video surveillance storage, and RAID systems.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!