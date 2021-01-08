MD Cybersecurity Consulting Firm Releases 2021 Cybersecurity Checklist

Timonium, Maryland, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Hartman Executive Advisors, a Maryland cybersecurity consulting firm has recently released a new educational resource that provides readers with a checklist of how to ensure proper and rigorous cybersecurity guidelines within their organization. The comprehensive cybersecurity checklist for 2021 is guided by the professional cybersecurity consultants at Hartman who have extensive experience helping guide clients through the process of ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity and protecting their sensitive information. They have designed this new article to help readers get a better idea of how to stay protected moving forward in 2021.

Hartman Executive Advisors offers readers some valuable information that explains how they can establish a modern and highly effective cybersecurity infrastructure within their organization that is airtight. In the article, they provide a comprehensive cybersecurity checklist that explains some of the most important factors that lead to an effective cybersecurity infrastructure. Some of the factors they explain include ensuring a strong password protocol, enabling automatic updates, using a secure connection for all company devices, keeping antivirus software up to date, limiting the number of network administrators, ensuring employees are well trained in proper security habits, and more. Overall, they hope this information will help organizational leaders understand how the most prepared companies establish cybersecurity protocols.

While this new article focuses on explaining some of the most important factors that lead to an effective cybersecurity infrastructure, Hartman Executive Advisors’ website provides visitors with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Hartman Executive Advisors offers business and IT consulting services that include IT coaching and mentoring, organizational development, IT portfolio management, cyber risk advice, software evaluations, IT due diligence, and more. Hartman Executive Advisors take pride in helping business executives develop, plan, and execute successful business and IT strategies and initiatives.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Hartman Executive Advisors hopes that readers will have a better understanding of cybersecurity protocols that are essential for businesses in 2021. For more information, contact Hartman Executive Advisors today at 410-587-0064 or visit their website at https://hartmanadvisors.com/. Their offices are located at 1954 Greenspring Drive Suite 320 in Timonium, MD 21093.

