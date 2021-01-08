Award Management Software Market worth $856 million by 2025

According to a new market research report “Award Management Software Market by Component, Function (Entry Management, Judging Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Application Tracking), Platform, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Award Management Software Market is expected to grow from USD 559 million in 2020 to USD 856 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand to scale award efforts with the help of advanced technology, establish a communication between award organizers, applicants and judges, increasing need to engage with the customers, and deliver an enriched experience continuously are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Award Management Software Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Award Management Software Market”

105- Tables

26- Figures

149- Pages

Request for PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18067784

By end user, corporations to hold the largest market size in 2020

In the current competent market, both small and large businesses leverage contests and events to position themselves apart from their competitors and attract more talented professionals at their workplace. The award management solution can help corporations in implementing various strategies, including entertainment of staff members, launch of new products, recruitment through creative contests, and employee motivation. Corporations are emphasizing on adopting the award management solution to boost the performance of award teams for better engagement of customers. Increasing automation in the corporation sector to increase business efficiency and remain competent in the market are major factors contributing to the growth of the Award Management Software Market.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Award management services have a full scope of usage, ranging from assistance to customers for deployment of solution, integration, and implementation, to cater to the business-specific needs of organizations. Award management services help organizations bridge legacy systems to modern applications and take care of consulting and training work so that customers can focus on their core business. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide services to enterprises across different end users and help them deal with complexities while configuring the award management solution.

Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=18067784

North America to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the highest share of the Award Management Software Market during the forecasted period. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced area in terms of adopting digital technologies. The North American region exhibits an extensive presence of key industry players offering award management solutions and services, and its financial position enables the region to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Major vendors offering award management solution and services across the globe includes Blackbaud (US), WizeHive (US), Submittable (US), Evalato (Spain), Award Force (Australia), SmarterSelect (US), Reviewr (US), Eventsforce (UK), Currinda (Australia), AwardStage (UK), AcclaimWorks (England), Judgify (Singapore), Untap Compete (Egypt), OpenWater (US), omniCONTESTS (US), eAwards (Philippines), alpha awards (Austria), Omnipress (US), Submit.com (Ireland) and RhythmQ (Canada).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/award-management-software.asp