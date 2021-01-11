Automotive Sensor Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Sensor Market was anticipated at USD 18.68 billion in 2014. Approving initiatives of government for the security and safety of passenger are expected to propel the growth in the revenue. Automotive sensors help in the detection of parameters which include speed and heat and take preventive measure when in danger, thus it becomes an important part of automobiles. Owing to technological improvement vehicles are provided with various sensing devices which give information on numerous parameters thus confirming security, safety, and comfort.

Due to the increasing demand of consumers for comfort and fuel-efficiency as well as agreeable regulations of government on safety along with emission standards, there has been an increase in the number of devices used per vehicle.

Access Automotive Sensor Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-sensor-market

The switch for self-driving cars could notably drive the market of automotive sensors as some devices are required to process intelligent data for making autonomous decisions. For instance, Google’s self-driving cars make use of quad-core PCs which process 1.3M laser measurements thus comes to the 20 driving decisions every second.

Product segment comprises of chemical property, proximity and positioning, process variable and physical property. Chemical property devices scale pH levels, NOx, oxygen and information of other gases. Owing to rising popularity of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), image-sensing devices of vehicles have observed an acute rise in the past few years. ADAS examples are automated parking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

Devices of proximity and positioning are employed for controlling electronic stability in information display along with control. Process variable comprises of flow and level, temperature and pressure sensing devices. In 2014, the segment was valued at USD 4.60 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2015 to 2022.

Physical property devices are utilized to measure physical parameters like speed, motion, vibration, and force. The segment has a revenue share of 24% in 2014 and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period.

The key players in the industry are Delphi Automotive, Analog Devices, Freescale Semiconductor, Sensara, Denso Corporation and Robert Bosch. Denso Corporation and Robert Bosch dominated the overall share of automotive sensor market at over 25% in 2013.

Automotive Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Engine & Drivetrain

Safety & Security

Emission Control

Others

Request a Sample Copy of Automotive Sensor Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-sensor-market/request-sample

Automotive sensor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com