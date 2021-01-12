Elizabeth Spranzani Promoted to Chief Technology Officer of Verndale

Boston, MA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Verndale, an end-to-end customer experience agency, announced today that Elizabeth (Liz) Spranzani has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. As Chief Technology Officer Liz will lead Verndale’s Technology department and work closely with the Engineering and Development, Business Analysis, and Quality Assurance teams to bring best practices, organization, and innovation to these departments. In this role she will frequently collaborate with business and technology leaders to evaluate and incorporate forward-thinking software, platforms, and frameworks. She will also play a key role in project delivery, ensuring sound technical decisions are made that align to client needs and vision and ensuring time to value and increasing value over time for Verndale clients.

Since joining Verndale in 2001 as a Senior Application Developer, Liz rose the ranks to her most recent role as the Executive Vice President of Technology. Before Verndale Liz worked at Primix Solutions and Thomson Financial and received her bachelor’s in computer science and psychology from Boston College. Recently she served as a Consultant and Board Member at MDC Productions/ Ember Philanthropy, a start-up organization that provides services to non-profit organizations. Liz is also committed to helping raise awareness of opportunities for women in the technology field and has spoken in both the United States and Quito, Ecuador on the topic.

On her promotion, Spranzani stated that “As uncertain as the future may currently feel, it is also an exciting time in our industry. The disruption of the pandemic has required Verndale to be more nimble, thoughtful and creative with solutions for our clients. Technology has never been more important in these solutions. At Verndale, we are constantly striving to find new ways to apply technology, and I’m humbled to be in a position to lead that endeavor. I thank our CEO, Chris Pisapia, for the opportunity, as well as my amazing team of technologists, who are forever moving forward with passion for what we do!”

Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale congratulated Liz on her promotion saying “We are ecstatic to have Liz stepping into our Chief Technology Officer role. Her tireless commitment to leading our technology team has been evident in every position that she’s held at Verndale. She’s proven herself to be a true leader as well as an advocate and mentor for her team, I congratulate her on this much deserved promotion.”

ABOUT VERNDALE

Verndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, with two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey — because a better experience leads to better business. For more information, visit www.verndale.com.