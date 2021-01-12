Gong Cha Stores Opening In New Jersey & New York

New York, USA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha, the manufacturer of one of the best bubble teas in the world has officially announced the opening of new stores in New York and New Jersey.

The two Gong Cha stores, located in Closter NJ – 245 Closter Dock Rd, Closter NJ 07624 and 313 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 are ready to treat customers to the best bubble tea combo of their lives.

According to a recent press statement from Anchal Lamba, Gong Cha’s president, “we have worked so hard to enable the end of the year opening of the New York and New Jersey stores and we are happy to see our hard work materialize.”

“We invested financially and expert-wise into the success of these stores since our sole aim is to ensure that communities of Brooklyn and New Jersey get served the best and most delicious bubble tea around.”

The franchises are manufactured with top-of-the-line materials to create a design that every other store around is envious of. The stores are aesthetically pleasing and the environment is modernly equipped and serene.

There is a joint where customers can specially relax and hang out with their colleagues while sipping their favorite tea.

Also, on the interior, are basic amenities like charging stations and cables to create a more comfortable experience.

The stores sell different varieties of bubble tea such as fresh taro series like mango popping with mango bubbles and Taro slush with Oreo.

Customers are also allowed to personalize the tea to their desired taste.

Overall, not only is bubble tea a favorite drink for many United States residents but also a lifestyle trend to look out for.

Many people love bubble tea, which is the reason Gong Cha is inspired to open up new stores for people to easily get served their favorite bubble tea.

“We draw our inspiration from the love that the U.S residence has for our bubble tea.”

“As a recap, both stores are already up and running since the end of last year. Bubble tea from these stores is always refreshed every four hours.

You can also be a part of the ongoing promo. We hope to catch you there.” Anchal concluded.

About Gong Cha



Gong Cha started from Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The brand name was inspired by the word, “tribute tea for the emperor”, and today is one of the leading bubble tea sellers in the United States and the world.

Gong Cha’s franchises spread across the world, dominating the U.S, UK, and Canada.

The primary goal of the brand is to sell freshly brewed tea to its esteemed customers.

Gong cha’s bubble tea blends a variety of delicacies such as fruits, toppings, and other combos.

Contact



To find out more about Gong Cha bubble teas, flavors, toppings, including questions and inquiries, get in touch with:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/

75 West 38th Street,

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA