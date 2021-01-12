Immunoprecipitation Market Worth $750 million – In Depth Analysis of Growth Drivers and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Immunoprecipitation Market by Product (Kit, Reagent (Antibodies, Magnetic Buffer)), Type (Individual IP, Coimmunoprecipitation, CHIP), End User (Academics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Immunoprecipitation Market is expected to grow from USD 560 million in 2018 to USD 750 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Number of Life Sciences Research Activities

# Growing Need to Identify Antigens That are Associated With Autoimmune Diseases

# Increasing Focus on Biomarker Discovery

Recent Developments:

– In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened its new bioprocess design center in Shanghai to connect and collaborate with biologic developers to design optimal bioprocessing solutions.

– In 2018, Abcam entered into an agreement with Roche, a leading biotech company, under which Abcam obtained the exclusive rights to the product portfolio of Spring, which consists of 243 recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies and 500 additional antibody products.

– In 2018, GenScript Biotech opened a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in Zhenjiang, China. This will help the company expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Agarose beads accounted for the largest share of the market, by beads type

Based on bead type, is segmented into agarose and magnetic beads. Agarose beads dominated the immunoprecipitation market in 2018. The market for magnetic beads is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. When IP is performed using superparamagnetic beads, there is no need for centrifugation or time-consuming pre-clearing processes. These advantages of magnetic beads over agarose beads are driving their demand among end users.

Individual IP is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the immunoprecipitation market is segmented into individual IP, co-IP, ChIP, and RIP. The increasing use of IP in studying protein-protein interaction, to detect the presence of an antigen, and to determine the relative quantity of an antigen are driving the use of individual IP in various research studies.

Based on region, is broadly divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoprecipitation market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, a large number of academic and research institutes, and the strong presence of global players in this region.

The major immunoprecipitation vendors include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abcam (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript. (US), and BioLegend (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), Takara Bio (Japan), and Geno Technology (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as acquisition, product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaboration, and expansion to expand their presence in the immunoprecipitation market.