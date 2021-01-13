PDX Renovations Offers Multiple Selling Options for Homeowners

Portland, OR, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — PDX Renovations is pleased to announce they offer multiple selling options for homeowners who want to sell their homes quickly. They understand many homeowners need to sell their homes fast for a variety of reasons and strive to make that process as simple as possible.

PDX Renovations buys homes in any condition so homeowners don’t have to worry about spending time and money fixing up their home before they put it on the market. They evaluate the home in its current condition and provide a fair cash offer with fast closing times to ensure homeowners can move on to the next stage of their life. Once PDX Renovations purchases the home, they fix it up to breathe new life into the home, making it more appealing for traditional home buyers.

The traditional home selling process can be stressful for homeowners and may take longer than desired to find the perfect buyer. When turning to PDX Renovations to sell their home, homeowners can rest assured their home is in good hands and will fetch a fair price on the market without the need to open the home to strangers, pay high realtor commissions or spend money making the necessary repairs. Instead, homeowners get the cash in hand for a home they no longer want or need and can move into a new home whenever they’re ready.

Anyone interested in learning about the selling options available can find out more by visiting the PDX Renovations website or by calling 1-503-560-6620.

About PDX Renovations: PDX Renovations is a home buyer that buys homes in the Portland, OR, area in as-is condition. They offer a fair cash price for all homes they purchase, allowing homeowners to sell quickly, regardless of the condition of their home. They work closely with sellers to ensure the process is as stress-free and fast as possible.

Company: PDX Renovations
City: Portland
State: OR
Telephone number: 1-503-560-6620

