Growing Trend of Online Shopping for Pet Foods Driving the Feed Packaging Market

The global feed packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2018 to USD 17.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. As a result of the growing trend of online shopping for pet foods, owing to the increasing demand for convenient pet foods and growing animal husbandry and feed production in the developing regions, the market for feed packaging is expected to grow in the future. The feed packaging market is further bifurcated into pet food and livestock feed packaging.

The feed packaging (for pets) market has been segmented, on the basis of material, into 4major categories: plastic, paper & paperboards, metals, and others. The market for plastics is driven by advancements such as usage of decomposable and biodegradable plastic in plastic packaging and the growing demand for attractive and see-through packaging for pet food.

The plastic is among the most used material in the feed packaging market for both pets and livestock. This is owing to the increasing demand for convenient packaging, online pet food shopping, the rise in consumption of single-serve pet food, growing consumption on compound feed along with wet feed additives. The flexible packaging type, wherein the plastic material is highly used, has been playing the major role in the feed packaging market.

Further, advancements in the packaging industry-for instance, the usage of decomposable and biodegradable plastic materials and the adoption of recyclable and reusable packaging-are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, compared to other materials, plastic is more durable, tensile, and can take any shape or size. These factors have boosted the growth of the feed packaging market.

The major feed packaging vendors include LC Packaging (Netherlands), El Dorado Packaging, Inc. (US), NPP Group Limited (Ireland), Plasteuropa Group (UK), NYP Corp. (US), ABC Packaging Direct (US), Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited (China), Amcor Limited (Australia), Mondi Group (Austria), ProAmpac (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Winpak Ltd., (Canada), NNZ Group (the Netherlands), Constantia Flexible Group (Austria), and Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions & investments and new product launches, to further expand their presence in the global feed packaging (for pets) market. Acquisitions has been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2015 to 2018.This has helped them to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

