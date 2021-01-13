Brain Implants Market Development Factors, Regional Scope & Growth Drivers, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Brain Implants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Brain Implants Market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2025 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Brain implants is also termed as neural implants, are mechanical systems that are usually used to invigorate structures and parts of the nervous system with the help of the record the electrical activity of nerve cells or implanted electrical circuitry. These devices are attached to the brain cortex or placed on the surface of the brain.

Key Players:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Jude Medical

Nevro Corporation

NeuroPace

NDI Medical PLC.

Growth Drivers:

Rising use of enhanced technology in brain implants, growing occurrence of Parkinson’s disease, high demand for brain implants, growing disposable income in established countries are documented as major factors of Brain Implants Market size that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of brain implants and presence of alternative enhanced technological inventions are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Product Outlook:

Deep brain stimulator

Spinal cord stimulator

Vagus nerve stimulator

Application Outlook:

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s disease

Depression

Essential tremor

Alzheimer’s disease

Chronic pain segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of, rising chronic pain due to circumstances like neuropathy, lumbar and radiculitis, complex regional pain syndrome, and failed back surgery and high demand for stimulators used during chronic back and neck pain. According to Pain Doctor Report, in 2017, 14000 patients used spinal cord implants. However, Parkinson’s disease sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years. This may be because of rising occurrence of disease and reduction in coffee consumption and smoking rate.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, in 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of brain implants market and led it overall. The reason behind the overall brain implants market growth could be regular product approvals, huge investment in Research and Development activities, and presence of key manufacturers in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the second largest region with significant share of brain implant market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR of over 13.0% in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise developing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness amongst populace regarding brain implants. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Brain Implant Industry in this region.

