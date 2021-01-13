Future Electronics Features ON Semiconductor FUSB3307 USB-PD3.0 Adaptive Source Charging Controller

Montreal, Quebec2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ON Semiconductor’s FUSB3307 USB-PD3.0 Adaptive Source Charging Controller.

USB Power Delivery (PD3.0) Travel Adapters, Hubs, and Power Banks can now take advantage of ON Semiconductor’s highly integrated FUSB3307 USB-PD3.0 Adaptive Source Charging Controller. Compliant to PD 3.0 v1.2 and Type−C r1.4, the FUSB3307 allows for Programmable Power Supplies (PPS), supporting a minimum of 3.3V and maximum of 21V output voltage control. Output voltage, current, IC internal temperature and external temperature via an NTC resistor can all be monitored. An easy to use development tool is available with the Strata enabled STR-FUSB3307MPX-PPS-GEVK. Through the Strata UI, the developer can control the parts features as well as access the most up to date datasheets, BOMs, schematics and other collateral.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/p/semiconductors–signal-interface–usb/fusb3307d6mx-on-semiconductor-7130957.

