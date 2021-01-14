Future Electronics Features RECOM RPX-1.0/1.5 Buck Converters in Recent Newsletter

Montreal, Canada2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the RECOM RPX-1.0/1.5 high power buck converters as part of the company’s large inventory of available-to-sell electronic components.

Featuring a compact 3mm x 5mm x 1.6mm thermally-enhanced QFN package, the RECOM RPX-1.0/1.5 are high power buck converters with integrated shielded inductors and flip-chip technology for improved thermal management. Both converters enable power good, soft start and sync functions for a variety of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications.

To learn more about the RPX-1.0 and 1.5 as well as their associated evaluation kits, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/recom-rpx-1-0-1-5-buck-converter.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

