Multi-functionalities of lactic acid and polylactic acid to create attractive opportunities in the market

The global lactic acid market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.8%, in terms of value. The global polylactic acid market size is estimated to be valued at USD 786 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,756 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 17.4%, in terms of value.

Download PDF Brochure

Lactic and polylactic acids play an important role as a catalyst in the processing of several industrial products. These acids have typically been used as bulk industrial applications, such as food & beverages, biopolymers, textiles, packaging, and personal care & cosmetics. The market for lactic acid has witnessed significant growth as it is increasingly used as a substitute for toxic chemicals and plastics, particularly in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. The application of polylactic acid also witnesses a rise in demand for biopolymers and as ingredients in personal care & cosmetic products.

In the food & beverage industry, lactic acid is preferred over synthetic chemicals, as they alter the flavor, texture, or characteristics of products to increase their shelf life. In the dairy industry, lactic acids are used to coagulate milk and produce cheese flavors. Whereas in the brewing industry, lactic acid improves starch conversion in beer, thereby increasing the yield. In the baking industry, lactic acid help in controlling the acidity of the dough and improving the shelf life of baked goods. Major uses of lactic acid in the food industry are found in cheese manufacturing, baking, confectionery manufacturing, processed meat, and vegetable processing.

Biodegradable and industrially compostable in nature, polylactic acid is among the first renewable polymers that were able to compete with the existing polymers, combining their functional characteristics, such as transparency, gloss, and stiffness. Polylactic acid is currently used in a wide range of industries, such as food packaging, single-use tableware, textiles, oil & gas, electronics, automotive, and 3D printing. Due to the various and versatile uses of lactic acid across industries, as well as the multi-functionalities of lactic and polylactic acids, the market is projected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Request for Customization

Leading companies are Corbion (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Galactic (Belgium), DOW (US), Unitika (Japan), Henan Jindan Lacic Acid Technology (China), Sulzer (Switzerland), Mushashino Chemical (Japan), Vigon International (US), Henan Xinghan Biology Technology (China), Danimer Scientific (US), COFCO BioChemical (China), Jungbunzlauer (Switzerland), FoodChem International (China), Vaishnavi Biotech (India), Spectrum Chemicals (US), Godavari Bio-refineries (India), ProAgro GmbH (Austria), and Qingdao Abel Technology (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441