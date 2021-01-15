LHR PLUMBING & HEATING MOVES TO NEW LOCATION

HOOKSETT, NH, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — LHR Plumbing & Heating is proud to announce that it has relocated to a new location to accommodate its continued growth and allow for expansion of services. The new facility, located at 1298 Smyth Road #33 in Hooksett, includes a warehouse.

“We will create five new jobs through the addition of two service vans and a construction crew in the next 12 months,“ said Angel Acevedo, owner of LHR Plumbing & Heating. “We’re 100 percent dedicated to helping former military personnel, minorities and qualified individuals launch a career in an environment that supports learning and growth.”

LHR Plumbing & Heating began in 2016 with Acevedo working out of his home. Since then, the company has grown to include four techs and two employees who handle operations duties in the office.

The company’s philosophy is “one relationship is all it takes”, which highlights the importance of helping customers and serving the community where the employees live and work. Proudly offering customers the perfect combination of state-of-the-art equipment, in-depth expertise, industry experience, and the aforementioned enthusiasm for customer service, LHR Plumbing & Heating has been able to build and maintain long-lasting relationships in the area.

“The challenges that all businesses have faced during the last 9 months make our growth even more exciting, and we are thrilled to contribute to the local economy through the creation of new jobs,” Acevedo concluded.

LHR specializes in repairs, installations and renovations for residential and commercial plumbing and heating projects.

###