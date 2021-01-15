New York, NY, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — The internationally acclaimed JoJo Allrich Show and Allrich Showcase airs on multiple channels on Youtube. The JoJo Allrich show features education, health and wellness, women’s empowerment, book reviews, fashion, wealth creation, food/restaurant reviews, exclusive interviews, entertainment and showcases.

Jocelyne Allrich also known as JoJo is from the great state of New York. She has a prestigious career in the entertainment industry. She has been a brilliant and talented television host and producer for the past 30 years, she is a dedicated Entrepreneur, and a network marketing guru.

Considered by many as a successful nurse, nonetheless, she is a pioneer in the Paparazzi jewelry universe. She renders great service in helping reshape bodies by providing Fajas garments. She has garnered a level of fame for her work in the media and entertainment world. Her contribution to the media world is enormous. Indeed, despite her titles and achievements she remains humble with a beautiful and down to earth temperament.

Jocelyne Allrich ( JoJo ) is very ambitious, well adapted to 21rst century technology and has obtained a global following around the world.

