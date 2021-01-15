New Yorker Electronics introduces newest Novasom M Series of SBCs

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has introduced the newest line in the Novasom Industries M Series of CPU, the M9. The Novasom M9 joins the well-established M7 and M7Plus Single Board Computers (SBC). Based on the prestigious Rockchip 3399, this CPU offers the new Cortex A72’s performance and the multicore Quad A53. This is used to speed-up parallelism and lower consumption when needed, with one of the market’s strongest GPUs: the Mali-T860MP4.

According to manufacturer Novasom, this board has been designed to offer the latest and strongest video input-output capability, while maintaining its RASPMOOD approach with USB extender and low level GPIO. This assures the compatibility with the community board’s started application.

The Novasom M7 and M7Plus (M7+) use a Rockchip CPU. They are based on the Rockchip RK3328, a 4X A53 processor. These Novasom M-Line boards can drive UHD (4k) displays, have USB 3&2, HDMI interface and support Linux and Android OS. They are specifically designed to replace immediately and easily the Pi3 with an Industrial object, from a HW and a SW point of view. Novasom M7 and M7+ applications are SW written in Armbian (Debian) and can be mounted without any SW change. The mechanical holes and strip pin are the same and in the same position of the Pi3. In addition, the M7+ has a dedicated connector with RS485, a second strip with replica of USB 2/3 and can be powered also via µUSB.

Another board from the M-Line is the Novasom M11. Based on the new Intel Apollo Lake x5, a 6th generation of Atom CPU with Microsoft Windows 10 and Linux, it is designed for typical digital signage applications that require heavy Full HD movies or UHD (4k) to be managed with high fluidity by specific heavy SW or, often, multiple displays.

These boards (with an HW H265 decoder on board) are rugged and practically run cold while in use, even in extreme temperature ranges. They are equipped with Novasom’s unique dual power input for redundancy. The UPS manager with battery allows users to work 24/7 without issue on any Windows-based systems. The market demand for Linux, Android OS and Windows 10 IoT, prompted the development of the Novasom M8. To respond to these requirements, Novasom equipped the M-line entry level with the strongest ‘Designed for Android’ performing CPU on the market today, the Qualcomm Snapdragon, and defined its SBC to become a small, easily integrated, low level, capable product.

Features & Benefits:

• Complete SBC with immediate bootstrap

• Native Android & Linux support O.S. (M7, M8 & M9)

• Native Window 10 and Linux (M11)

• Embedded UPS manager with battery and Redundant Power Input

• HD Audio output and Optical SPDIF

• mPCIe interface slot (M9, M7 & M11)

• Fluidity and no scratch on Heavy UHD play guaranteed

Applications:

• Digital Signage

• Infotainment

• Multimedia & Advertising

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Novasom Industries’ ARM-based Single Board Computers, Intel-based Single Board Computers, NovaPC Embedded Systems and custom and tailor-made products. New Yorker Electronics will also be supplying Novasom Industries Development Kits and the Novaembed software development tool.

