Laser Processing Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

In the year 2015 the global Laser Processing Market was sized at $10.36 billion and is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to the increase in material processing applications. Precise and accurate operations of industrial processes are achieved by implementing the laser technology in manufacturing.

The regulations and the norms set by the governments are expected to positively affect the growth of laser processing market in next few years. Due to their increased usage in various applications ranging from marking, cutting to welding, drilling, engraving the technology all set to witness tremendous growth in during the forecast period.

The strict directives set by the governments on the usage of laser technology in marking and its increased use in the growing field of medical surgeries and devices is expected to drive the laser processing market in the near future.

Laser Processing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Gas Lasers

Solid-state Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Others

Laser Processing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Material Processing

Marking and Engraving

Micro-Processing

Laser Processing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tools

Electronics and Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Few major global players present intense competition which essentially is the characteristic of the market. These key players hold a majority of the market share. New product developments and research procedures are undertaken by firms so that newer business opportunities are available in front of them.

Universal Laser Systems is the firm that provides products to the military branches and security agencies for custom parts fabrication, asset management and other security and production uses. Naval bases, Air bases and military bases all over the world use this technology. Major players in the market are LaserStar Technologies, Amanda Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation and Newport Corporation.

Largest market share was accounted by the Asia-Pacific region in the year 2015 consuming over 30% of overall revenue. It is expected to witness substantial growth due to the rising number of OEMs in this region. Moreover, key consumer of industrial laser and subsystems is expected to be China which is raising its applications in material processing and micro processing.

Regulations set by governments that lay permanent and clear paths for the use of laser processing are also expected to drive the growth of laser processing technology across several regions. Additionally, the growing automotive sector in the European region with rising adoption of laser processing are expected to boost the demand of this technology over the forecast period.

