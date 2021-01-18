Get to Know About 40 Leaders Under 40 Who Are the Crème-de-la-Crème of India Inc’s Upcoming Leadership

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Sandeep Sugla along with other leaders to recognize the “Top 40 Under 40”. Contribution to the society / environment as evidenced by key organizational initiatives driven by the individual.

Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO, MarketsandMarkets shares the stage along with the Subodh Bhargav – Chairman Tata communications, Deepak Parekh Ex chairman HDFC, Sanjeev Bikchandani – Co founder and CEO Info edge India , Dr. Janmejaya Sinha Chairman Boston Consulting Group (BCG )Asia Pacific , Harish Manwani CEO Unilever, D. Shivakumar Chairman and CEO PepsiCo.

MarketsandMarkets co presents the biggest recognition forum To identify “Top 40 Under 40” who are the crème-de-la-crème of India Inc’s upcoming leadership.

To Recognitions the Top 40 leaders Today as a part of “Top 40 Under 40”, 29th April 2014, in Mumbai at The Mansion –Great Room , Worlie Mumbai.

Who’s next?” is always the big question.

With the growing number of young contenders to the crown, it’s now time to recognize the next generation of leaders.

With that in mind, The Economic Times is collaborating with Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search firm, to identify India Inc’s upcoming leadership to identify “Top 40 Under 40” who are the crème-de-la-crème of India Inc’s upcoming leadership.

Methodology to identify “Top 40 Under 40”

Research:

# Identified prospects across sectors through a variety of resources: Global Information Services, internal database, secondary research;

# Market sourcing by reaching out to over 100 sources; and

# Reached out to companies for nominations.

# Shortlisted on the basis of relevance and business achievement

Referencing and Sourcing:

# Due diligence around business achievements and track record; and

# Blind referencing.

Interim Jury meeting:

# Short listed from initial list of 140 to arrive upon a long-list of 84; and

# Defined criteria for further assessment.

Data gathering on achievement and track record:

# Reached out to prospects and assessed on business achievement and track record;

# Requested shortlisted individuals to self-qualify by reporting achievement; and

# Further referencing

Final Jury meeting:

# Short listing to the final list of 40 of “Top 40 Under 40”