Global Bioinformatics Market : Growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing

Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes collection, storage, retrieval, manipulation, and modelling of data for analysis, visualization, or prediction through algorithms and software.

Major Growth Drivers:

Growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by the growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarker development processes. With the introduction of upcoming technologies such as nanopore sequencing (third generation sequencing technique) and cloud computing, the market is expected to offer significant opportunities for manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global bioinformatics market is expected to account for USD 7,063.7 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach USD 13,901.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Bioinformatics Market :

Bioinformatics in clinical diagnostics sector includes analysis of human genome with reference to disease diagnosis. This involves study of various omics technologies such as proteomics, metabolomics, metagenomics, epigenetics, and transcriptomics.

Data generated through different omics technologies has assisted in the development of bioinformatics methodologies for clinical research and for building human databases. These computational approaches are then used to understand information about the origin, evolution, progression, and treatment of diseases, leading to the development of personalized medicine.

By Product and Services, bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period

Knowledge management tools commanded the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market in 2018, while the bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. The major factor driving growth of bioinformatics platforms is their growing use in various genomic applications. In addition, the use of bioinformatics platforms is increasing in the drug discovery & development process, which is contributing to market growth.

By Application, the metabolomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Factors such as the availability of research funding and government support are fueling market growth. However, metabolomes cannot be easily identified or figured from reconstructed biochemical pathways due to enzymatic diversity, substrate ambiguity, and difference in regulatory mechanisms. Hence, the annotation of unknown metabolic signals is the main hindrance to growth of the metabolomics segment.

In 2018, The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for players to offset revenue losses incurred in mature markets. Emerging countries in this region are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income levels. This has led to increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and rising penetration of cutting-edge research and clinical laboratory technologies, including bioinformatics, in Asia Pacific countries. These factors are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to bioinformatics companies operating in this region.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Perkinelmer, Inc., Qiagen Bioinformatics, Agilent Technologies, Dnastar, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Partek, Biomax Informatics AG, Wuxi Nextcode, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI).