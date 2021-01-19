Dental Practice To Move to Bigger Location in 2021

Rockville MD, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Rockville Dental Arts has announced plans to relocate to larger premises in February to help cope with rising patient numbers.

The dental clinic will be housed on the first floor at 1403 Research Blvd, Rockville MD 20850, next to Chic-A-Fil and Cooper’s Hawk.

“We are moving to the new, larger facility because we were outgrowing our current office in Nelson Street,” explained the clinic’s founder Dr Dennis Norkiewicz. “We will be able to serve twice as many patients at our new location.”

As part of the expansion, the clinic has recruited additional full-time dentists, Charles Zebe, DDS and James Linkous, DMD.

The ‘New Year, New Start’ strategy will enable Rockville Dental Arts to continue offering a comprehensive range of dental care services to families across the Gaithersburg, North Bethesda and Rockville areas.

These range from dental implants, dentures and general dentistry procedures, emergency tooth extraction, veneers, root canals, restorative dentistry and cosmetic dentistry.

Dr Norkiewicz added: “We are looking forward to opening the new facility and continue to maintain the high standard of quality dental services that our patients are used to.”

Their skilled and trained dentists work hard to provide a painless, comfortable environment for every patient. They are also keyed into eliminating the need for patients to make multiple appointments.

Dr Norkiewicz, DDS, FAGD has more than 20 years in the profession. Throughout his career, the Pennsylvania native and Rockville dentist has established himself as one of the preeminent dentistry professionals.

He has been voted best dentist in Rockville by his peers and has helped thousands of patients improve their smiles and oral health.

After receiving his Doctorate in Dental Surgery, his advanced post-graduate studies included a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency program where he trained under the Army’s top specialists in all fields of dentistry, focusing on full mouth reconstructions, anterior (frontal) aesthetics, dental implants, complex occlusion, and TMJ treatment. He continues to pursue ongoing education and training to stay abreast of the latest techniques in the field.

The dental clinic’s appointment hours are: Mondays-Thursdays, 8am-5pm; Fridays, 8am-2pm; Saturdays and Sundays, closed. To book an appointment, call: 301 424 2030, or review their services on their website: www.rockvilledentalarts.com.