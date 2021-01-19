FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company Featured in the DDC Journal

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company was selected for a feature in the Fall 2020 issue of the DDC Journal for their work on the CASS project. This multi-story building was constructed in the busy Atlanta downtown area. “We were deeply honored to be showcased by the DDC Journal. The opportunity to reach and inspire our fellow visionaries is so meaningful,” Daniel Harbin, Marketing Director for FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company.

One of the major components of the CASS project was a system designed to collect and store rainwater to use it for a variety of purposes. This required an effective plumbing system. FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company was selected for the project due to their expertise in plumbing. Their primary focus was on increasing the sustainability of the project, while improving the efficiency and operations of the system itself. This was a massive project that required designing and installing a system that would provide the desired results. “The project was an interesting challenge for our team, but it was definitely one we were up for. Our team is always looking for opportunities to use our experience and expertise,” Harbin communicated.

Design Develop Construct (DDC) Journal reaches over 44,000 targeted readers with crucial industry experience. From senior company executives to architects to project managers, DDC Journal resonates with a variety of visionaries who are inspired to build North America. DDC Journal encourages the people at the heart of the construction industry to deliver beyond expectations and to the highest standards. DDC covers a variety of construction sectors including office, healthcare, commercial, retail, industrial, residential, mixed-use, government, and education. The topics in their journal include everything from sustainability to project financing to market trends.

In addition to providing traditional plumbing services, FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company specializes in construction projects, providing fresh installations for new buildings in the area. This specialization in construction made them qualified for the job. “We are committed to providing every project with the quality workmanship required to keep plumbing systems in excellent condition,” stated Harbin.

Anyone interested in learning about FitzGerald and Sons Plumbing Company or their involvement in the CASS project can find out more by visiting the Fitzgeraldplumbing.com website or by calling (770) 863-7239.

About FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company: Established in 1984, FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company is a full-service plumbing company that provides installation and repairs to new construction and existing structures in Fayette and Coweta Counties. They are a family owned business with three generations of FitzGeralds represented. Also, they offer a plumbing college designed to train new plumbers for work in the field. FitzGerald and Sons Plumbing Company is licensed, insured, and bonded for commercial and residential jobs.