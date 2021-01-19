Senpex Partnered with LeanFeast to Provide Fast, Secure & Convenient Food Delivery Services!

San Jose, CA, USA, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — The restaurant owners are all set to serve delicious food at your platter since the lockdown time is over. But the fear of deadly virus is still the same. Many of us often fear to place an order. However, even in these fearful times, LeanFeast gives you a big relief while providing fresh & healthy made to order meals. Plus, the best part is Senpex backed them. Yes, it’s Senpex who has collaborated with LeanFeast for offering timely food delivery services at your doorstep anywhere in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Easy to use online ordering system gives you plenty of options to choose from. Whether you need carbs, proteins, vegetables, or anything, avail them in just a few clicks. Once you have submitted your order, the staff will immediately get notified and prepare fresh meals. Obviously, the LeanFeast & Senpex staff rigorously following CDC guidelines for your peace of mind. When your order is ready, the Senpex driver picks up your ready meal and reaches your chosen destination.

Moreover, the driver places the order right at your doorstep to follow zero-contact delivery. This is how the whole process proceeds. We can conclude from this, “Eating fresh & healthy is now convenient & easy.”

Luckily LeanFeast is the best option for lazy cooks & foodies. Since Senpex collaborated with them, you can get your package without any delay. On asking from the LeanFeast team, why they have chosen “Senpex” for delivering food, we got a response. The owner said, “In this challenging time, when we have to be extra-cautious while delivering meals, we can’t rely on any local courier company rather than Senpex. Before collaborating, we scheduled a meeting & checked ins-and-outs of the delivery process. There was no scope of holes in their process; moreover they take CDC guidelines very attentively. We move one step ahead & hired them for pickup & delivery service and I must say, they have dedicated & humble staff.”

Good to know, we are surrounded by responsible business owners who are maturely handling this tough situation. So, we can only request our readers to place your orders from those restaurants that prioritize your safety and prepare fresh meals.

About LeanFeast

LeanFeast is a convenience-based restaurant and online storefront, providing healthy meals on-the-go for anyone who finds it challenging to maintain proper daily nutrition. LeanFeast boasts high profile clientele within such professional organizations as the San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks, Lockheed Martin, eBay, Google, NVidia, and Apple Computers. Plus, more than 40% of clientele consists of professionals within the police, fire, medical, military & service-based industries.

