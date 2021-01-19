Maggie Fauver Joins Cannaline

Jessup, MD, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Cannaline, a leading cannabis packaging supplier, announced that Maggie Fauver has joined their team as the HR Manager. Fauver brings over seven years of experience in medical cannabis to Cannaline.

Previously at Canna Care Docs as a Mid-Atlantic Operations Manager, Fauver launched its Mid-Atlantic expansion team. Fauver played an instrumental part in the Delaware Senate’s 2017 passage of the Bravery Bill, improving veterans’ access to medical cannabis, and worked with Delaware’s Office of Medical Marijuana during the implementation of the state’s medical-marijuana program. Additionally, Fauver served on the board of directors and strategic planning committee for Delaware NORML, the state chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Living through a serious car accident, Fauver was inspired to pursue a career in health care advocacy, obtaining her degree as a registered health information technician (RHIT) from Shoreline Community College in Shoreline, Washington. Now well-respected as a medical cannabis advocate, Fauver has been a key speaker on medical cannabis at various speaking engagements such as the Brain Injury Association & the American Association of Professional Coders annual conferences.

“Cannaline is a pioneering leader in the cannabis industry, that is poised for tremendous growth. I am excited to be instrumental in this growth while continuing to foster the amazing company culture Cannaline is known for.”

About Cannaline: Cannaline has provided innovative cannabis packaging solutions for years. We take pride in our products and have spent years perfecting them. Our staff has extensive industry knowledge that will help make choosing the right packaging option easy. Visit Cannaline.com for a full breadth of products for your cannabis need.