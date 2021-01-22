Key Reasons behind Plant Phenotyping Market Growth

Chicago, 2021-Jan-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The advantages of obtaining accurate qualitative and quantitative measurements using plant phenotyping technologies are the key reasons contributing to the growth of this market, globally. Plant phenotyping technologies are likely to gain traction in agricultural research and plant breeding programs and prove to be an important tool for agriculture companies, research organizations, and academic institutions focused on analyzing the environmental and genetic factors impacting the physical factors in plants. The plant phenotyping market is projected to reach USD 268.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.14% from 2018.

Automation and significant advancements in the application of imaging sensors for high-throughput data collection, growing importance of sustainable crop production using improved crop varieties, and increasing expansions and investments in plant phenotyping in developed regions are the factors expected to play a significant role in the growth of the plant phenotyping market. However, the lack of technical and conceptual awareness of the plant phenotyping process serves as a restraint for the growth of the market.

The concept of using drones as a plant phenotyping platform is likely to witness a positive trend in terms of identification of different plant characteristics, morphology, and physiology. This platform type is projected to grow at a higher rate, as it has high demand in countries with limited manpower. Among all platform/carrier types, conveyor-based or modular systems are widely used as they have multiple functionalities when it comes to application and can also be easily integrated with additional accessories such as sensors and/or software.

For carrying out the processes of plant phenotyping, whether as a plant phenotyping service provider or a professional plant breeder or plant science research company, it requires the procurement of the plant phenotyping equipment (which may/may not come as a complete package along with its own software/sensors) in the industry. Therefore, the other add-on elements of plant phenotyping products such as software and sensors can be integrated as and when required into the equipment. Therefore, equipment holds a larger share among plant phenotyping products, which also includes software and sensors. The equipment segment is further studied on the basis of equipment site, platform/carrier, automation level, application, and analysis system.

.The market for plant phenotyping in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Government and public initiatives of plant phenotyping networks in various countries, through symposiums and events, have helped to gain awareness among the plant research community in the Asia Pacific region.