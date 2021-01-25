Mannitol Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Mannitol Market is estimated to reach USD 418.3 million by 2024, owing to the increase in demand for confectionary and bakery products like chewing gums, candies, lozenges, etc. Mannitol is used for coating these food items and contains less calories compared to sugar. It is widely used in sugar-free foods due to its non-hygroscopic nature and is consumed largely by the diabetic patients.

Mannitol is a sugar alcohol, which is also used as a medication. It is mostly used as a sweetener in diabetic foods as it cannot be easily absorbed in the intestines. It is widely used in the managing of cerebral oedema and raised intracranial pressure (ICP) for numerous causes. It is also used for renal protection in vascular & cardiac surgery, during renal transplantation and in the management of rhabdomyolysis.

Increasing demand for mannitol in bakery and confectionaries is one of the major driving factors for mannitol market. The rise in demand for low calorie sugars because of growing health awareness is expected to fuel mannitol market in the forecast period. The alternate use mannitol powder as a sweetener is also accelerating the demand for mannitol. Owing to the unique properties of mannitol like good water solubility, low sensitivity towards humidity, cooling sensation in mouth, mannitol is used in pharmaceutical and food industries and is predicted to stimulate mannitol market in the years to come.

Mannitol also has wide applications in pharmaceuticals as excipients in tablet formulation and helps in curing diseases related to brain and kidney. Therefore, the use of mannitol in pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to rise significantly in future, thereby affecting mannitol market.

The changing lifestyle along with rise in diseases related to sugar consumption in China, Japan and India has strengthened the growth of mannitol market. However, the only challenge to be faced by this market is the slowing down of the global economic growth that negatively impacts the market growth.

The market is categorized on the basis of product, end users, and geography. On the basis of product, market is divided into catalytic hydrogenation technology, natural extraction technology, and others. Based on end users, the market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and other applications

The key players in mannitol market include Cargill, Roquette Frères Company, SPI Pharma, Singsino Group Ltd., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Moga International Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation, Qingdao Yuanrun Chemical Co. Ltd., and Rongde Seaweed Co. Ltd.

Global Mannitol Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

