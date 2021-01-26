Jain (Deemed-to-be University) held its 10th Annual Convocation Virtually

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Jain (Deemed-to-be University) conducted their first-ever virtual Convocation for the class of 2020 on January 23, 2021. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony and delivered the Convocation Address. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of Jain (Deemed-to-be University), presided over the Convocation ceremony along with the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and other officials in attendance.

Out of 5098 students, the University presented 78 gold medallists and 198 rank holders from Bachelor, Master, MPhil, and Ph.D. Degrees in Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Commerce, Management, Law, Education, and Engineering.

The virtual Convocation followed all the ceremonial aspects of the regular Convocation with Welcome Address by the Vice-Chancellor, a Conferment of Degrees by the Chancellor, Chancellor’s Address followed by the Convocation Address by the Chief Guest.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) congratulating the alumni and the graduating students along with their families on the 10th Annual Convocation of Jain (Deemed-to-be University), said, “Graduations and commencement ceremonies mark major transitional golden moments in a student’s life. They celebrate all the hard work you put into your education and achievements and make you look forward to the future with much hope. As we reflect on the past year and unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19, we also celebrate all that we accomplished by working together, supporting one another, and keeping each other safe. Learning is a continuous process, and I am sure each one of you has different dreams. I urge each of you to hold on to those dreams and aspirations. I have always believed that 24 hours a day can be divided into three parts. 8 hours for rest, 8 hours for your personal life, but if the remaining 8 hours are spent focusing on what you wish to achieve, then you are on the right track. Irrespective of what pursuits you undertake, follow your passion even though the route may sometimes seem tough. Be the beacon of hope, as hope comes with the possibility of something better.”

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chief Guest, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), congratulated the graduates and said, “My advice to all of you is to ask yourselves the question, why should we do it? If the Why is something that is going to help millions of people, there is no way you will fail because if your mission is to make this world a better place to live, cosmic forces will conspire for your dream to come true. If your mission is to make a difference to humanity, then nothing can stop you. This is the true power of purpose. Once the purpose of your life is to make this world a better place to live, nothing in the world will come on the way and you will always, almost always succeed.” Dr. Shetty added that he always believes in failure before success and that he had failed many more times than he succeeded. He quoted the short but meaningful lines saying that “Never Never give up.”

Ms. SavithaPatil, a Ph.D. (Gold Medallist) in Biotechnology and Best Scholar of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), completed her research in ‘Induction of Disease Resistance Using Fluorest Pseudomonas: A Study on Ragi Blast.’ Savitha quoted, “This is a disease caused in many millet plants leading to loss of almost 80% of yield and is often due to excessive use of insecticides and fungicides, which is also harmful to the environment. We used some natural microbes which are beneficial to prevent this disease. These microbes are present in the soil samples, which I collected from Lucknow, Delhi, Rishikesh, Hubli, Chitradurga, Mysore, etc. Since these microbes are naturally occurring, it helps not only the environment as well as the farmers, who do not have to dish out large amounts of money for artificial pesticides and fungicides.” While acknowledging the support she received from Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) during her research study. “My faculty members extended complete support and always encouraged me to continue working on this project. Biotechnology is a field which involves a lot of trial and error, and it was only due to the support of everyone at Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) that I could earn my degree.”

The virtual Convocation was hosted on Jain (Deemed-to-be University)’s official website.

About Jain (Deemed-to-be University):

Promoted by Jain Group, the University is among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.