Andrea G. Barthwell, MD, Joins AZZLY

Orlando, FL, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — AZZLY is pleased to announce Andrea G. Barthwell, MD, has joined them as a senior advisor and strategist. Dr. Barthwell formerly worked in the White House as the Deputy Director for Demand Reduction in the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Her experiences in the White House will be a valuable addition to the AZZLY staff.

Because AZZLY specializes in providing electronic health records and RCM systems to behavioral health and addiction rehab facilities, Dr. Barthwell is an excellent addition to the team. She has made great strides in the area of holistic care for substance abuse issues, particularly in relation to the understanding of circadian rhythms to protect patients from debilitating pain and promote neurotransmitter regeneration through a healthy diet. Her deep understanding of how substance abuse affects the body will help AZZLY further implement the appropriate features in their software solutions so these healthcare facilities can provide their patients with a better quality of care.

AZZLY strives to provide behavioral health and addiction recovery facilities with innovative, customized solutions that meet their needs. With valuable insight from Dr. Barthwell, the company will continue to make progress in creating solutions that are easy to integrate and address the unique concerns of this segment of the medical field.

Anyone interested in learning about Dr. Barthwell or her contributions can find out more by visiting the AZZLY website or by calling 1-888-400-3201.

About AZZLY : AZZLY is a leading provider of EHR and RCM systems for behavioral health and addiction rehab facilities. They take great pride in creating custom solutions to ensure each facility can keep accurate records and provide for the needs of their patients. All solutions are fully customizable and scalable to meet the needs of each client.

