PRLog — Simplii Consulting –The Home Services Industry’s newest management consulting firm launches its premier offerings nationwide

Dallas, TX, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Simplii Consulting is excited to announce that it has opened its doors for business with offices in Dallas, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. Home services providers face exponential challenges navigating the current environment when delivering home comfort. Today’s consumers expect more from their home environments than ever before. Dealers and contractors must deliver a superior customer experiencesafely, run a financially sound business all while creating a culture of excellence for their employees to deliver results. Simplii Consulting’s mission is simple:

To provide HVAC, roofing, plumbing, security, electrical, pest control and other home service industry partners exactly what they need to be successful.

“Simplii Consulting couldn’t be more excited toimprovethecustomer experience, drive productivity and deliver measurable results to our clients’ bottom line. Our team has launched several service offerings in the areas of customer experience & market research, productivity & execution, financial strategy& planning to help our clients solve their most pressing problems.” Our exclusive GroundGame, Strategy Deployment and Know Your Numbers offerings will be game-changers within home services,” indicates CEO & CFO, Peggy Wells.

The executive team, Peggy Wells, CEO/CFO, Amanda Gibbins, COO/GM and Tom Brittain, President of Home Services/CRO has nearly 50 years of experience working with major home services providers & product manufacturers. The team is well-positioned to bring a wealth of sales, marketing, operations, engineering, contact center and finance business acumen directly to dealers, contractors and industry partners throughout North America. To learn more about Simplii Consulting, visit their website at https://www.simpliiconsulting.com. Once there, be sure to download a copy of the Covid19 Consumer Reactions report and reach out directly to a member of the Simplii Team. Follow Simplii Consulting on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/simpliiconsulting/

About Simplii Consulting: Simplii Consulting is a team of creative thought leaders, change-makers, solution-drivers that partners with business owners to achieve extraordinary results in the Home Services Industry. We have a proven approach built on simpleprinciples: we listen, we question, we learn, and we drive solutions. We have a team of experts that are passionate about results and believe in the far-reaching success of Home Service Providers to impact the lives of their families, their employees, andthe communities they serve.