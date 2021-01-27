Midi Hits Announces A New Backing Tracks Release

Sarasota, FL, 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Midi Hits announces the release of “Stand And Deliver” in the style of Eric Clapton. Written by Van Morrison the song is a protest against the UK’s lockdown of live music. “It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry,” said Van Morrisson.

Midi Hits (www.midi-hits.com) is a pioneer and leading international backing music company. The company produces both midi and MP3 backing tracks aimed at the professional musician. These tracks have unlimited tweaking possibilities for musicians such as changing keys on the fly, mute instrument parts that they will play live, speed up or slow down the tempo, adjust the volume of any instrument in the mix, add effects like reverb or chorus to any instrument at any time in the song.

